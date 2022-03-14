Systems Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client is looking for a Systems Administrator to join their offices in Umhlanga.

This individual will be responsible for the timely and effective response to user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems. They will also ensure the co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses for basic problem resolution for new and existing systems and provides basic training on these systems when required. They will need to be able build reports and dashboards, identify interim and long-term solutions, and provide regular updates to the Senior.

Duties/Responsibilities

User and license management.

Create new user profiles/logons.

Trouble shooting, analysing and resolving tickets raised.

Creation of training materials and training of users.

Monitor user adoption and user access levels.

Resolve technical problems timeously.

Understand limitations and when to escalate technical problems when unable to resolve.

General user support on CRM system.

Identify and gather requirements from users and stakeholders.

Create reports and dashboards using CRM or any other tools used by the organization.

Set up of standard reports and adhoc as required.

Record keeping and documentation management.

Documenting all error reports and all changes to field history tables.

Database maintenance reports and dashboards.

Ensure that all training processes are clearly defined and managed.

Review processes/reports and create new processes/reports on a continuous basis and provide feedback and recommend improvements.

Drive and define specific process improvements in performance levels through innovation and best practice adaptation with focus on an explicit vision for building incredible humans.

Minimal Requirements

Either an IT related diploma/degree or certificates

Ticketing systems experience – Essential

Salesforce Certified Administrator and/or Salesforce Certified Advanced Administrator an advantage

At least 3 years Salesforce experience – Essential

Marketing App experience (Pardot) an advantage

ATS Tool Experience an advantage

Cloudcall, Connex 1 or any Phone system Experience – Essential

Platform Enhancements

Advanced Ms Office, especially Excel

Advanced Reporting tools and dashboards

Communication (verbal& written)

Statistical analysis

Desired Skills:

Systems

Administrator

Salesforce

Learn more/Apply for this position