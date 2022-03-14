WordPress Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a WordPress Developer in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

Strong working knowledge of HTML, CSS, PHP and JavaScript

Understanding of WordPress, PHP, jQuery, HTML, SCSS

Design experience with Sketch or Figma

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PHP

WordPress

Learn more/Apply for this position