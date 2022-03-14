WordPress Developer

Mar 14, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a WordPress Developer in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

  • Strong working knowledge of HTML, CSS, PHP and JavaScript
  • Understanding of WordPress, PHP, jQuery, HTML, SCSS
  • Design experience with Sketch or Figma

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • WordPress

