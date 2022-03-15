Administrator: Suppliers and Databases

Brief summary of the main purpose of the job
The Supply Chain Administrator is tasked to co-ordinate and administer the effective functioning of the supply chain process, to implement the procurement strategy based on required internal control measures, PFMA, Treasury Regulations and to conduct this in a timeously, fair, equitable, transparent and cost effective manner. The incumbent is also tasked with issuing tender adverts and submitting requests for quotations
JOB REQUIREMENTS AND EXPERIENCE
National Certificate: Supply Chain Management (NQF Level 5)
Certificate in Performing Acquisition Management activities for public sector SCM (NQF Level 5)
Experience
2 – 3 years practical procurement administration within the Supply Chain Management environment
Administration and coordination of a procurement process within the Supply Chain Management field in a public sector environment
Specific job related knowledge and skills required
? Data capturing skills
? Report writing
? Analytical thinking
? Detail orientated
? Basic knowledge of accounting practices
? Knowledge of the PFMA
? Knowledge of Treasury Regulations
? Thorough grasp of the Public Sector environment
PC Programme requirements
? Microsoft Package (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
? Procurement systems
