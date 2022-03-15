Administrator: Suppliers and Databases

Brief summary of the main purpose of the job

The Supply Chain Administrator is tasked to co-ordinate and administer the effective functioning of the supply chain process, to implement the procurement strategy based on required internal control measures, PFMA, Treasury Regulations and to conduct this in a timeously, fair, equitable, transparent and cost effective manner. The incumbent is also tasked with issuing tender adverts and submitting requests for quotations

JOB REQUIREMENTS AND EXPERIENCE

National Certificate: Supply Chain Management (NQF Level 5)

Certificate in Performing Acquisition Management activities for public sector SCM (NQF Level 5)

Experience

2 – 3 years practical procurement administration within the Supply Chain Management environment

Administration and coordination of a procurement process within the Supply Chain Management field in a public sector environment

Specific job related knowledge and skills required

? Data capturing skills

? Report writing

? Analytical thinking

? Detail orientated

? Basic knowledge of accounting practices

? Knowledge of the PFMA

? Knowledge of Treasury Regulations

? Thorough grasp of the Public Sector environment

PC Programme requirements

? Microsoft Package (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

? Procurement systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

