Automation Tester

Our client is looking for an Automation Tester to join their team of experts. The candidate chosen will be responsilbe for developing automated test scripts and managing the activities surrounding automated testing.

Furthermore, you will be responsible for writing, reviewing and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases. You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

3 years tester experience.

1 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.

1 years test analyst experience.

1 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

Selenium

git

Javascript

scala

groovy

UML

web driver

test link

quality center

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our Client is a global technology solutions provider that solely focuses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere. Their solutions are proven to spur economic growth and facilitate trade, whilst mitigating risk to the borders of a country.

