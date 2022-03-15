Systems Analysis & Integration Analysis:
- Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance or adapt existingsystemsand integrate new features or improvements in order to improve business efficiency and productivity.
- Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements
- API Designs that are dynamic and scalable
- API Designs that can quickly be understood and coded by a Developer
- Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing and testing new systems
- Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes and outputs