Business Analyst

Mar 15, 2022

Systems Analysis & Integration Analysis:

  • Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance or adapt existingsystemsand integrate new features or improvements in order to improve business efficiency and productivity.
  • Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements
  • API Designs that are dynamic and scalable
  • API Designs that can quickly be understood and coded by a Developer
  • Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing and testing new systems
  • Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes and outputs

