Digicall completes acquisition of majority stake in Africa Assist

South African business process outsourcing provider Digicall has acquired a majority stake in Africa and Worldwide Medical Assistance Services, better known as Africa Assist.

The acquisition is effective as of 1 January 2022 and both firms have confirmed that all purchase conditions have been met and the transaction is now concluded.

Africa Assist is a private Medical Assistance Company, providing Emergency Medical Assistance Services for clients in Africa and Worldwide. Africa Assist is a long time Digicall partner, and the two companies have worked together since 2015.

According to Ruben Moggee, group executive officer at Digicall, this long and mutually beneficial relationship provides a solid foundation for the future of the two companies.

“We are very pleased to be majority shareholders of Africa Assist,” says Moggee. “The Africa Assist team, led by MD Diana Sharp, has proven they can deliver effective medical assistance solutions across an extensive range of services. We are excited about their prospects for growth.”

Africa Assist’s Medical Assistance team has years of experience in the delivery of medical assistance solutions. Their primary objectives in the delivery of services are providing easy access to quality medical services, ensuring expert management of medical emergencies, and managing the associated costs as efficiently as possible.

Customers have the benefit of a 24/7 Emergency Call Centre where the medical team liaises with the customers and treating medical professionals to plan the most appropriate medical management.

Africa Assist deploys its solutions across the globe and their client base ranges from small local funeral groups to international travel insurance clients based in Europe and the US.

“We are very pleased to be part of the Digicall family,” says Sharp. “Both Africa Assist and Digicall share a vision for growth which harnesses the opportunity to support our clients in helping patients when emergencies arise. In partnership with Digicall, we can scale to expand to more territories and to partner on technology solutions to enhance Africa Assist’s service even more.”