IT Technician at WebHelp UK

Are you a tech savvy individual with a passion for innovation, helping others and finding ways of working efficiently?

Webhelp is in search of a motivated individual who embraces technical innovation to join our Pretoria team as an IT Technician, providing IT support and service to enable our contact centre to operate efficiently.

In this role, you will identify, develop and implement strategies for procedure and technology improvements. You’ll need to work well under pressure adhering to tight deadlines and multiple tasks. Keeping your cool under pressure should be what you’re known for (apart from your in depth knowledge and understanding of all things tech).

We want someone highly responsible and motivated, someone who leads by example and can impart knowledge in an empathic manner. You should be an excellent communicator whether it be raising awareness to stakeholders, pointing out areas of improvement with your team or helping a customer online or telephonically.

If you’re ready to step up to new and rewarding challenges, make this your moment by applying today

What you’ll be doing

– Presenting a professional, friendly and caring image to the customer at all times

– Assisting in the business success of the Team by taking ownership of personal performance

– Ensuring the customer is given full and correct information

– Acting in a responsible manner at all times ensuring compliance with policies

– Resolving issues assigned from the IT Helpdesk

– Diagnosing and resolving faults raised by customers

– Supporting the rest of the IT department with internal issues and work on IT projects when required

– Performing daily maintenance checks

– Working to predefined service level targets

– Adding value to IT customer support

– Liaising with resolver groups and IT suppliers and clients

– Keeping up to date with changes with technology

– Being responsible, together with other team members, for developing and maintaining a high quality IT service for all customers and clients

– Challenging existing methods where improvement opportunities exist

– Providing remote support using a variety of communication and collaboration tools

– Occasional travel to other locations

What you’ll need

– High school education and preferably higher education HND or Degree level

– In-depth technical understanding of IT services

– Must demonstrate, understand and comply with all legislative requirements including but not limited to FSA, DPA, OFCOM

– Must demonstrate, understand and comply with policy – particularly in relation to certification standards (e.g. ISO27001, PCI DSS, ISO9001)

– Ability to support various operating systems: Microsoft Server (2003 / 2008), Microsoft client (Windows XP, Windows 7), Linux, VMWare

– Knowledge of networking technologies

– Any IT certificationcourse would be extremely beneficial (MCP, MCSE, CCNA)

– Knowledge of any Telephony ACD, Avaya, Aspect, Genesys systems (Desirable)

– Experienced problem solving in technical areas

– Good organisation and administrative skills

– Prior experience of supporting multiple system users in a large business environment

– Clear and concise communication skills through all levels of staff

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity to advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

