Lead Mobile Developer

Experience Requirements:
- Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
- Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
- Source code control understanding of GIT and GitFlow
- Experience using REST and JSON web-services
- Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server(TFS) would be advantageous
- Good understanding of solid principles
- Minimum 4 years exclusive experience on iOS development
- Solid experience with Swift programming
- Good experience of objective C
- Experience with Combine and IUSwift will be an advantage
- Exposure to RxSwift would be beneficial
- Good understanding and experience in using app architectures(MVVM)
- Unit testing experience beneficial
- Exposure to Java Kotlin will be beneficial
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma