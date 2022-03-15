Lead Mobile Developer

Mar 15, 2022

Experience Requirements:

  • Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
  • Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
  • Source code control understanding of GIT and GitFlow
  • Experience using REST and JSON web-services
  • Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server(TFS) would be advantageous
  • Good understanding of solid principles
  • Minimum 4 years exclusive experience on iOS development
  • Solid experience with Swift programming
  • Good experience of objective C
  • Experience with Combine and IUSwift will be an advantage
  • Exposure to RxSwift would be beneficial
  • Good understanding and experience in using app architectures(MVVM)
  • Unit testing experience beneficial
  • Exposure to Java Kotlin will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • TFS
  • Swift programming
  • GIT and GitFlow

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

