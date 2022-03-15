Lead Mobille Developer (Android)

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
- Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
- Source code control understanding of GIT and GitFlow
- Experience using REST and JSON web-services
- Experience with Azure DevOps would be advantageous
- Good understanding of Solid principles
- Minimum 4 years exclusive experience on Android development
- Solid experience with Kotlin programming
- Good understanding and experience in using app architectures (MVVM)
- Good understanding of Java
- Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Android development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma