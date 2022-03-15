Lead Mobille Developer (Android)

Mar 15, 2022

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
  • Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
  • Source code control understanding of GIT and GitFlow
  • Experience using REST and JSON web-services
  • Experience with Azure DevOps would be advantageous
  • Good understanding of Solid principles
  • Minimum 4 years exclusive experience on Android development
  • Solid experience with Kotlin programming
  • Good understanding and experience in using app architectures (MVVM)
  • Good understanding of Java
  • Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Android development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

