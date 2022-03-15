Making security more achievable and accessible to all

Rapid7 and its distributor Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA) are helping companies keep their infrastructure secure, especially considering the most difficult threats the security community has dealt with in recent months.

Together they have created an ecosystem that makes security more achievable and accessible to all.

The companies have expanded their teams and portfolio, solidifying the relationship that has been built over several years.

CSSA MS Toni Bowker says the partnership with Rapid7 is strategic, particularly at a time when cybersecurity is a growing concern across the globe. “Companies like Rapid7 provide technology and services that help make security more achievable and accessible to all.

“More importantly, it removes the barriers that make cybersecurity complex and overwhelming. We’ve added tremendous value for them over the years, both in terms of sales and technical expertise,” she adds.

CSSA specialises in the distribution of high-end digital security products and solutions. Its best-in-class solutions and strategic expertise give customers everything they need to stay ahead of attackers and out of the news.

In 2021, Rapid7 made several strategic acquisitions to expand its offering and to help make the Insight Platform the one-stop shop for any security programme. The company acquired IntSights to help organisations obtain holistic threat intelligence and it partnered with open-source platform Velociraptor to provide teams with better endpoint visibility.

It also acquired CSPM and Kubernetes security provider Divvy Cloud and Alcides under the Rapid7 stack to add more robust cloud security capabilities to InsightCloudSec.

Gartner once again named Rapid7 a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). The company also earned recognition as a Strong Performer in the inaugural Forrester Wave for MDR.

Nasar Saddiq, regional director of Rapid 7 across MEA, concludes: “CSSA experts and Rapid7 give a fluid path to customers securing their business and reducing compliance and security challenge, and with expansions in both teams we can take support and enablement of our partner ecosystem in South Africa to the next level.”