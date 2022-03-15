Procurement Database Associate at Government Employees Medical Scheme

the Procurement Database Manager and forms part of the Corporate Services Department. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The Procurement Database Associate will be required to assist in establishing a professional and compliant procurement database for use by all stakeholders within GEMS through which to promote efficient B-BBEE and good governance in procurement and which achieves value for money and high stakeholder satisfaction.

In addition the Procurement

Database Associate will be required to provide support to the Procurement Database Manager through the following keyperformance areas (KPAs):

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Assist the Scheme’s procurement to be efficient and effective

Promotion of B-BBEE

Promote the audit process

Assist and co-ordinate all administrative related tasks

Maintain the supplier database

Qualification requirements are:

Minimum of a Certificate in Supply Chain Management/ Finance or equivalent NQF qualification

Understand promotion of B-BBEE

1- 2 years experience in procurement / supply chain management with exposure to a procurement supplier database or similar

Be organised and have good time management skills

Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities independently

Have the ability to work well as part of a team

Computer literate with excellent MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills

Exceptional professional, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

Planning and organising skills

Analytical and problem solving skills to deliver appropriate solutions-motivated and pro-active

Have resilient stress management abilities;

Ability to provide advice to and engage with various stakeholders;

Desirable:

Good knowledge of procurement processes

Have an understanding of the medical schemes industry

Desired Skills:

Procurement Database Associate

Procurement

Supply Chain Management

Procurement Supplier database

