Senior Linux Engineer

Our client is looking for a Senior Linux Network Engineer to maintain their core network and ensure that it meets their wider business objectives. We mainly operate Cisco routers and switches with some extreme network switches. Familiarity with Cisco IOS is therefore essential however wider experience, including white-box switches and any network automation is welcome. We are looking for a Network Engineer who has worked on service provider (Data Centre) networks or encompasses an excellent understanding of networks using BGP and combinations of IGPs (OSPF/IS-IS/EIGRP, etc.). You will need to be hands-on in both designing, deploying, maintaining, and taking ownership of network monitoring. This job requires you to automate and/or standardize network configuration management. You will make use of open-source platforms and tools where possible.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Network Administration

network modeling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, recently acquired by recognized leaders in the Internet services industry. We have the vision and resources to be the market leader in SA in the next 5 years; this vision is supported by an entrepreneurial culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and top performance.

We pay 100% of your medical aid (Discovery & Vitality) – so no deduction

Employer & Job Benefits:

Retirement Annuity – up to 5% co-contribution

We pay 100% of your medical aid (Discovery & Vitality) – so no deduction

Learn more/Apply for this position