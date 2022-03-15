Software Developer

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Software Developer with BI Focus to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

Role description:

Software Developer with focus area BI (Business intelligence), the responsibility lies in Business Object definition, the data integration, transformation, and visualization for the Powertrain plants reports.

Minimum requirements:

5 – 8 years’ experience as a Software Developer (Java)

5 – 8 years’ experience in BI (Power BI)

2 years streaming experience (Kafka)

Role Tasks:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Specific Technical and functional skills

Software Development

At least 5 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS. Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React)

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Desired Skills:

BI

Power BI

kafka

ETL

Java

