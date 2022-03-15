Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Software Developer with BI Focus to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.
Role description:
Software Developer with focus area BI (Business intelligence), the responsibility lies in Business Object definition, the data integration, transformation, and visualization for the Powertrain plants reports.
Minimum requirements:
- 5 – 8 years’ experience as a Software Developer (Java)
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in BI (Power BI)
- 2 years streaming experience (Kafka)
Role Tasks:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Specific Technical and functional skills
Software Development
- At least 5 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS. Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React)
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Power BI
- kafka
- ETL
- Java