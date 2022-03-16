Automation Engineer (Remote)

Responsibilities include:
- Detailed design, scoping and development of projects on the Microsoft 365 and Azure platforms.
- Platform integration projects involving REST and SOAP API integration scripting.
- Ownership of all testing and development processes and environments.
- Work closely with all business departments to ensure quality and fit for purpose solutions.
- Assist with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of bugs and issues
- Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.
- Taking part in team activities such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, collaborative development and code-reviews
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation. CORE
Competencies
Technical skills
- Essential
- 3+ years’ experience as a software engineer.
- MS Power Automate
- MS Power BI
- MS Power Apps
- Powershell Scripting
- REST API scripting experience
- C# (or similar scripting) experience.
- Azure functional application (or similar) experience
- Advantageous
- Experience as a technical engineer.
- Experience with technical administration.
- Experience with continuous integration.
Soft Skills
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Eager to learn new skills.
- Constantly improving current abilities.
- Team player with a can-do attitude.
- Organised and able to define and follow processes.
- Ability to multitask.
- Capable of working individually and as a part of the team.
- MUST have a passion for achieving excellence in solution quality and reliability.
Technical Qualifications:
- Microsoft certifications in the PL track