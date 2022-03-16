Automation Engineer (Remote)

Mar 16, 2022

Responsibilities include:

  • Detailed design, scoping and development of projects on the Microsoft 365 and Azure platforms.
  • Platform integration projects involving REST and SOAP API integration scripting.
  • Ownership of all testing and development processes and environments.
  • Work closely with all business departments to ensure quality and fit for purpose solutions.
  • Assist with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of bugs and issues
  • Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.
  • Taking part in team activities such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, collaborative development and code-reviews
  • Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation. CORE

Competencies
Technical skills

  • Essential
    • 3+ years’ experience as a software engineer.
    • MS Power Automate
    • MS Power BI
    • MS Power Apps
    • Powershell Scripting
    • REST API scripting experience
    • C# (or similar scripting) experience.
    • Azure functional application (or similar) experience
  • Advantageous
    • Experience as a technical engineer.
    • Experience with technical administration.
    • Experience with continuous integration.

Soft Skills

  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Eager to learn new skills.
  • Constantly improving current abilities.
  • Team player with a can-do attitude.
  • Organised and able to define and follow processes.
  • Ability to multitask.
  • Capable of working individually and as a part of the team.
  • MUST have a passion for achieving excellence in solution quality and reliability.

Technical Qualifications:

  • Microsoft certifications in the PL track

