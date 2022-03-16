Data Base Administrator at Fourier Recruitment

Mar 16, 2022

  • Contributing to system design/architectures of new systems and enhancements
  • Generating reports and data extracts
  • Creating various scripts for querying and extracting data
  • Creating of dashboards and monitoring systems
  • Installing and upgrading database servers and application tools
  • Allocating system storage and planning requirements for the database systems
  • Enrolling users and maintaining system security
  • Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
  • Controlling and monitoring user access to databases
  • Monitoring and optimizing the performance of databases
  • Planning for backup and recovery of database information
  • Maintaining archived data
  • Managing data across various production and pre-production systems
  • Managing and monitoring data replication

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

  • Degree/Diploma
  • At least 4 years working experience

Experience

Proven working experience in:

  • Database design, documentation, and coding
  • Databases:
    • PstgreSQL – Essential Expert Level
    • MySQL – sme experience required
    • NSQL (Mongo or similar)
    • MSQL and Oracle (nt required)
  • Cloud deployments/DB’s (Amazon)
  • Understanding of Microservices development ecosystem
  • Hands-on experience with database standards and security

