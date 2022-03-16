Data Base Administrator at Fourier Recruitment

Join this dynamic market leader in the IT Industry. Expand your knowledge and enhace your career
- Contributing to system design/architectures of new systems and enhancements
- Generating reports and data extracts
- Creating various scripts for querying and extracting data
- Creating of dashboards and monitoring systems
- Installing and upgrading database servers and application tools
- Allocating system storage and planning requirements for the database systems
- Enrolling users and maintaining system security
- Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
- Controlling and monitoring user access to databases
- Monitoring and optimizing the performance of databases
- Planning for backup and recovery of database information
- Maintaining archived data
- Managing data across various production and pre-production systems
- Managing and monitoring data replication
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma
- At least 4 years working experience
Experience
Proven working experience in:
- Database design, documentation, and coding
- Databases:
- PstgreSQL – Essential Expert Level
- MySQL – sme experience required
- NSQL (Mongo or similar)
- MSQL and Oracle (nt required)
- Cloud deployments/DB’s (Amazon)
- Understanding of Microservices development ecosystem
- Hands-on experience with database standards and security