Data Base Administrator at Fourier Recruitment

Contributing to system design/architectures of new systems and enhancements

Generating reports and data extracts

Creating various scripts for querying and extracting data

Creating of dashboards and monitoring systems

Installing and upgrading database servers and application tools

Allocating system storage and planning requirements for the database systems

Enrolling users and maintaining system security

Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement

Controlling and monitoring user access to databases

Monitoring and optimizing the performance of databases

Planning for backup and recovery of database information

Maintaining archived data

Managing data across various production and pre-production systems

Managing and monitoring data replication

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma

At least 4 years working experience

Experience

Proven working experience in:

Database design, documentation, and coding

Databases: PstgreSQL – Essential Expert Level MySQL – sme experience required NSQL (Mongo or similar) MSQL and Oracle (nt required)

Cloud deployments/DB’s (Amazon)

Understanding of Microservices development ecosystem

Hands-on experience with database standards and security

