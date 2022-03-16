Data Scientist

Qualifications:

Masters or Bachelors degree in any field with advanced quantitative focus or with high distinction in modelling oriented discipline including but not limited to: Psychometrics, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Econometrics, Engineering, etc.

Experience and Skills Required:

At least 2+ years of experience in analytical and data driven environments.

Strong hands-on knowledge of automation / data mining / predictive modelling.

tools such as Python, SQL, R, SAS, etc.

tools such as Python, SQL, R, SAS, etc. Experienc with machine learning, AI and ML robotics.

Desired Skills:

SQL

R

SAS

Python

machine learning

artifical intelligence

robotics

data science

About The Employer:

Reputable Bank seeks to hire an experienced Data Scientist with SQL, Python, robotics and machine learning experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position