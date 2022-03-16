Qualifications:
- Masters or Bachelors degree in any field with advanced quantitative focus or with high distinction in modelling oriented discipline including but not limited to: Psychometrics, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Econometrics, Engineering, etc.
Experience and Skills Required:
- At least 2+ years of experience in analytical and data driven environments.
- Strong hands-on knowledge of automation / data mining / predictive modelling.
tools such as Python, SQL, R, SAS, etc.
- Experienc with machine learning, AI and ML robotics.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- R
- SAS
- Python
- machine learning
- artifical intelligence
- robotics
- data science
About The Employer:
Reputable Bank seeks to hire an experienced Data Scientist with SQL, Python, robotics and machine learning experience.