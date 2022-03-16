Datatec expects higher earnings

Datatec has issued a trading update for the year ended 28 February 2022.

According to the update, the group achieved a very strong operational performance during FY22 as it continued to benefit from technology demand for networking, security and cloud infrastructure with an increased software and services mix.

As a result, group revenue for FY22 is expected to be approximately $4,65-billion (FY21: $4,11-billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 13%.

All divisions performed well, with Logicalis posting a 14% increase over 2021, Westcon International coming in with a 12% increase and Analysys Mason with 23% more than 2021.

According to the group, revenues would have been higher if not for the global semiconductor shortages and ongoing supply chain constraints. As a result, closing backlog (sales orders waiting to be fulfilled) grew significantly in both the Logicalis and Westcon International divisions, compared to FY21.

The semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.