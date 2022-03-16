Early Childhood Development Assistant at Afrika Tikkun

Mar 16, 2022

To guide and encourage the all-round growth and development of Children according to the Centreâ€™s educational goals and according to each learnerâ€™s needs. To provide quality care that meets the needs of children and their families.

Assist in Programme Development and Implementation

  • Attend weekly staff planning meetings.
  • Assist in arrangement of trips and outings of educational value for the children on a regular basis with parentsâ€™ permission
  • Accept, welcome and guide ECD students.
  • Assist with reporting on children’s developmental progress in class
  • Assist in good planning and implementation learning experience and environment which meets the needs and interests of children in all development areas.
  • Maintain cleanliness and order in the classroom and good health and safety standards
  • Monitoring and observing covid-19 protocols.

Assist Administration

  • Ensure proper recording of information without errors
  • Able to safeguard registers and all other records for audit purposes
  • Arrange all records according to standard operating procedure

Communication

  • ï»¿Ensure parents’ concerns are handled with care resolved accordingly in time
  • Ensure team work and corporation is well maintained within colleagues
  • Maintain good relationship with all stakeholders
  • Maintain confidentiality over Centre information and family information

Qualification and Experience Required

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Teaching tertiary qualification â€“ minimum NQF level 4
  • Minimum 2 yearsâ€™ experience

Skills Required

  • Good written and verbal communication
  • Ability to work under pressure,
  • Multi task
  • Prioritise workload
  • Meet deadlines
  • Good attention to detail.
  • Ability to work independently
  • Accountability
  • Fluent in at least two languages

Behavioural Competencies and Personal Attributes

  • Passion for community work and love of people
  • Competent
  • Self-motivated
  • Honest
  • Display integrity
  • Friendly
  • Initiative
  • Flexible
  • Assertive and diplomatic
  • Ability to function in a challenging multi-faceted NGO environment

Learn more/Apply for this position