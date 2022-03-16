Early Childhood Development Assistant at Afrika Tikkun

To guide and encourage the all-round growth and development of Children according to the Centreâ€™s educational goals and according to each learnerâ€™s needs. To provide quality care that meets the needs of children and their families.

Assist in Programme Development and Implementation

Attend weekly staff planning meetings.

Assist in arrangement of trips and outings of educational value for the children on a regular basis with parentsâ€™ permission

Accept, welcome and guide ECD students.

Assist with reporting on children’s developmental progress in class

Assist in good planning and implementation learning experience and environment which meets the needs and interests of children in all development areas.

Maintain cleanliness and order in the classroom and good health and safety standards

Monitoring and observing covid-19 protocols.

Assist Administration

Ensure proper recording of information without errors

Able to safeguard registers and all other records for audit purposes

Arrange all records according to standard operating procedure

Communication

ï»¿Ensure parents’ concerns are handled with care resolved accordingly in time

Ensure team work and corporation is well maintained within colleagues

Maintain good relationship with all stakeholders

Maintain confidentiality over Centre information and family information

Qualification and Experience Required

Matric (Grade 12)

Teaching tertiary qualification â€“ minimum NQF level 4

Minimum 2 yearsâ€™ experience

Skills Required

Good written and verbal communication

Ability to work under pressure,

Multi task

Prioritise workload

Meet deadlines

Good attention to detail.

Ability to work independently

Accountability

Fluent in at least two languages

Behavioural Competencies and Personal Attributes

Passion for community work and love of people

Competent

Self-motivated

Honest

Display integrity

Friendly

Initiative

Flexible

Assertive and diplomatic

Ability to function in a challenging multi-faceted NGO environment

Learn more/Apply for this position