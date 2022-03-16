Early Childhood Development Assistant at Afrika Tikkun

To guide and encourage the all-round growth and development of Children according to the Centreâ€™s educational goals and according to each learnerâ€™s needs. To provide quality care that meets the needs of children and their families.
Assist in Programme Development and Implementation
- Attend weekly staff planning meetings.
- Assist in arrangement of trips and outings of educational value for the children on a regular basis with parentsâ€™ permission
- Accept, welcome and guide ECD students.
- Assist with reporting on children’s developmental progress in class
- Assist in good planning and implementation learning experience and environment which meets the needs and interests of children in all development areas.
- Maintain cleanliness and order in the classroom and good health and safety standards
- Monitoring and observing covid-19 protocols.
Assist Administration
- Ensure proper recording of information without errors
- Able to safeguard registers and all other records for audit purposes
- Arrange all records according to standard operating procedure
Communication
- ï»¿Ensure parents’ concerns are handled with care resolved accordingly in time
- Ensure team work and corporation is well maintained within colleagues
- Maintain good relationship with all stakeholders
- Maintain confidentiality over Centre information and family information
Qualification and Experience Required
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Teaching tertiary qualification â€“ minimum NQF level 4
- Minimum 2 yearsâ€™ experience
Skills Required
- Good written and verbal communication
- Ability to work under pressure,
- Multi task
- Prioritise workload
- Meet deadlines
- Good attention to detail.
- Ability to work independently
- Accountability
- Fluent in at least two languages
Behavioural Competencies and Personal Attributes
- Passion for community work and love of people
- Competent
- Self-motivated
- Honest
- Display integrity
- Friendly
- Initiative
- Flexible
- Assertive and diplomatic
- Ability to function in a challenging multi-faceted NGO environment