Flutter Developer

Mar 16, 2022

We are looking for a Flutter Mobile Developer to join a dynamic team of creatives who are striving to be the most sought after in their industry

Required Experience:

  • BSc in Computer Science or similar
  • Experience building apps with Flutter for IOS and Android
  • Minimum 2 – 5 years’ experience in software development
  • Experience with API’s and third-party libraries
  • Agile Development Processing experience
  • Agile methodologies and Scrums.

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • flutter

