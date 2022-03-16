Flutter Developer

We are looking for a Flutter Mobile Developer to join a dynamic team of creatives who are striving to be the most sought after in their industry
Required Experience:
- BSc in Computer Science or similar
- Experience building apps with Flutter for IOS and Android
- Minimum 2 – 5 years’ experience in software development
- Experience with API’s and third-party libraries
- Agile Development Processing experience
- Agile methodologies and Scrums.
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- flutter