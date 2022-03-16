IBM adds technical skills to improve co-creation

IBM has set up client engineering teams to help customers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to co-create solutions with technologies like hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and DevOps.

The new division will be housed in four locations in MEA, including South Africa.

The investment into the IBM Client Engineering comes in the form of business and technical skills, says Sabine Hall, chief technology officer at IBM MEA.

“With accelerate digital transformation, new skills are required,” she explains. “While everyone is looking to adopt these new skills, we are growing our technical community and focusing on being client-centric.

“We want to foster innovation and enhance the customer experience, and will work with partners and customers to co-create those solutions.”

Client engagement will happen in three distinct phases:

* Understand and define, where business consultants and designers work with clients and turn into something technology can help;

* Build and Prove, where the team builds a minimally viable product or proof of concept for the defined use case that is measurable, secure, automated and scalable; and

* Plan and Scale, where they create an implementation roadmap for a hybrid multi-cloud platform and DevOps environment.

Mohamed Behiry, MEA client engineering manager at IBM, adds that with a focus on innovation, the new teams consist of a varied group of technical experts.

They include business transformation consultants, designers, solution architects, cloud engineers, data scientists, business automation engineers and security engineers.