Java Developer at Fourier Recruitment

This is an amazing opportunity for a highly skilled JAva Developer to join a growing dynamic organisation.
Key Performance Area 1:
- Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications
- To take part in software development and architectural activities
- Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging
- Identifying production and non-production application issues
- Transforming requirements into solutions
- Develop, test, implement and maintain application software
- Recommend changes to improve established java applications/processes
- Develop technical designs for application development
Key Performance Area 2:
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
- Perform code reviews within the project teams.
- Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science
- OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)
Experience
- +5 years Java Development (J2EE)
- Development of Java based API/Web Services (JSON)
- Developing of Microservices
- Kubernetes
- Dcker
- Understanding of microservices architecture best practices
- Object Orientated Design
- Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems
- RabbitMQ
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
- Source code management (GitHub)
- Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)
- Unit Testing