Java Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Mar 16, 2022

This is an amazing opportunity for a highly skilled JAva Developer to join a growing dynamic organisation.

Key Performance Area 1:

  • Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications
  • To take part in software development and architectural activities
  • Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging
  • Identifying production and non-production application issues
  • Transforming requirements into solutions
  • Develop, test, implement and maintain application software
  • Recommend changes to improve established java applications/processes
  • Develop technical designs for application development

Key Performance Area 2:

  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
  • Perform code reviews within the project teams.
  • Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

  • BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science
  • OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)

Experience

  • +5 years Java Development (J2EE)
  • Development of Java based API/Web Services (JSON)
  • Developing of Microservices
    • Kubernetes
    • Dcker
  • Understanding of microservices architecture best practices
  • Object Orientated Design
  • Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems
    • RabbitMQ
  • Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
  • Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
  • Source code management (GitHub)
  • Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)
  • Unit Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position