Junior DevOps Engineer at Salt

This role includes functioning in a team of DevOps / Site Ops engineers, building and improving infrastructure, implementing DevOps best practices, and monitoring and maintaining platform stability.

The Dev Ops / Site Ops team consists of a Tech Lead, 1-2 senior or intermediate engineers, and 1-2 Quality engineers. The team will interact with product managers and other engineering teams.

Your reporting line will be to Development Infrastructure Tech Lead.

Key Responsibilities

We believe an SRE with a DevOps approach to problem-solving wins the day

Your drive for stability makes your time on our 24/7 on-call rotation fit into your life. Don’t worry, we understand the need to level up on the platform first!

The list… Linux, bash/Python, and command-line tools, Docker, Kubernetes, Git, MySQL (Vanilla, Percona), Solr, Redis, Sentinel, Varnish, Tomcat, NginX… brings a smile

There are stickers on your laptop for Prometheus, Graphite, and Kibana

Puppet and Ansible are close personal friends

Passion for clouds ranks you with meteorologists

Required Experience

2+ years of cloud and automation experience

Tools & Technologies

JIRA

GitHub Actions, Jenkins

Linux, basic networking

Script languages: Perl, Bash, Python

Kubernetes and Docker

Cloud & VM

Apache, Tomcat, Nginx

Git, Github

Selenium, Jacoco, Sonar

Maven, Gulp build

MySQL

Solr, Redis, Sentinel, Varnish, Tomcat, NginX

Bonus: NodeJS, JavaScript

Bonus: Slack Plugin Development

What do we offer:

Competitive salary, flexible hybrid work structure, and excellent benefits including Medical Aid, Life cover & a generous incentive scheme

Training and education opportunities within the group and externally; we value your personal and professional development

An equal opportunity environment that not only accommodates but encourages broad perspectives and ambitious points of view

Significant work with diverse, highly skilled, and hardworking teams give you the chance to make a difference in our customers’ lives

A focus on maintaining a healthy work-life balance and an open-minded company culture that supports several social team activities

Does this sound like an exciting prospect? Reach out with your details!

