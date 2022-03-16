Junior DevOps Engineer at Salt

This role includes functioning in a team of DevOps / Site Ops engineers, building and improving infrastructure, implementing DevOps best practices, and monitoring and maintaining platform stability.
The Dev Ops / Site Ops team consists of a Tech Lead, 1-2 senior or intermediate engineers, and 1-2 Quality engineers. The team will interact with product managers and other engineering teams.
Your reporting line will be to Development Infrastructure Tech Lead.
Key Responsibilities
- We believe an SRE with a DevOps approach to problem-solving wins the day
- Your drive for stability makes your time on our 24/7 on-call rotation fit into your life. Don’t worry, we understand the need to level up on the platform first!
- The list… Linux, bash/Python, and command-line tools, Docker, Kubernetes, Git, MySQL (Vanilla, Percona), Solr, Redis, Sentinel, Varnish, Tomcat, NginX… brings a smile
- There are stickers on your laptop for Prometheus, Graphite, and Kibana
- Puppet and Ansible are close personal friends
- Passion for clouds ranks you with meteorologists
Required Experience
- 2+ years of cloud and automation experience
Tools & Technologies
- JIRA
- GitHub Actions, Jenkins
- Linux, basic networking
- Script languages: Perl, Bash, Python
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Cloud & VM
- Apache, Tomcat, Nginx
- Git, Github
- Selenium, Jacoco, Sonar
- Maven, Gulp build
- MySQL
- Solr, Redis, Sentinel, Varnish, Tomcat, NginX
- Bonus: NodeJS, JavaScript
- Bonus: Slack Plugin Development
What do we offer:
- Competitive salary, flexible hybrid work structure, and excellent benefits including Medical Aid, Life cover & a generous incentive scheme
- Training and education opportunities within the group and externally; we value your personal and professional development
- An equal opportunity environment that not only accommodates but encourages broad perspectives and ambitious points of view
- Significant work with diverse, highly skilled, and hardworking teams give you the chance to make a difference in our customers’ lives
- A focus on maintaining a healthy work-life balance and an open-minded company culture that supports several social team activities
Does this sound like an exciting prospect? Reach out with your details!
Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
About The Employer:
Salt Recruitment