Mid-Level Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Growing company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town are looking for a mid level Developer.

Develop commercial grade web applications

Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

Mentor Junior Developers

Do research on own tasks

Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Development Qualification

NodeJS – 2 years’ experience

VueJS / React / Angular – 2 years’ experience

Javascript – 3 years’ experience

HTML – 3 years’ experience

CSS – 3 years’ experience

SQL – 3 years’ experience

Linux – 3 years’ experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

o 5% Of basic salary as contribution towards an RA. (Company contribution 50% Employee 50%) o 100% Company contribution towards monthly medical aid premium on specific medical plans (Specific conditions/detail to be discussed during interview) o Cellphone allowance o Internet allowance

