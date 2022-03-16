Mid-Level Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Mar 16, 2022

Growing company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town are looking for a mid level Developer.

  • Develop commercial grade web applications
  • Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
  • Mentor Junior Developers
  • Do research on own tasks
  • Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Development Qualification
  • NodeJS – 2 years’ experience
  • VueJS / React / Angular – 2 years’ experience
  • Javascript – 3 years’ experience
  • HTML – 3 years’ experience
  • CSS – 3 years’ experience
  • SQL – 3 years’ experience
  • Linux – 3 years’ experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • o 5% Of basic salary as contribution towards an RA. (Company contribution 50% Employee 50%) o 100% Company contribution towards monthly medical aid premium on specific medical plans (Specific conditions/detail to be discussed during interview) o Cellphone allowance o Internet allowance

