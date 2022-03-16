Our client is looking for a skilled Network Engineer to join their team, to work remotely.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
4+ years’ hands-on experience with deployment and maintenance of enterprise networks
- Solid understanding of Network Firewalls, NAC Technologies, VPN Technologies, WAF and Proxy Technologies.
- Solid understanding with L2/L3 network technologies, VoIP, Data Centre Technologies.
- Solid understanding centralized network monitoring and management technologies and of the OSI Layer model.
- Creating configuration and deploying it in accordance with the agreed roll-out plans.
- Solid understanding of routing protocols, with a preference for BGP and ISIS experience.
- Experience with programming and building Network Automation tools using Python, SNMP, and NETCONF preferred.
- Exposure to ITIL concepts.
Responsibilities:
- Evaluate and recommend new network design, hardware, and technology.
- Plan and implement capacity upgrades for client-supported network infrastructure.
- Research, test, and implement new advanced network services under the supervision and recommendation of a Senior team member.
- Develop and maintain technical documentation and procedures; establish and recommend policies and standards on network configuration and services.
- Participate in on-call rotation for escalation support of technical issues, supporting the 24×7 production network environment.
- Provide technical team lead guidance to more junior members of the LAN WAN Transformation department.
Desired Skills:
- Networking
- Deployment
- Firewalls
- VPN
- NAC Technologies
- WAF Technologies
- Proxy Technologies
- NETCONF
- ITIL
- BGP
- ISIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident Fund