Network Engineer

Mar 16, 2022

Our client is looking for a skilled Network Engineer to join their team, to work remotely.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
    4+ years’ hands-on experience with deployment and maintenance of enterprise networks
  • Solid understanding of Network Firewalls, NAC Technologies, VPN Technologies, WAF and Proxy Technologies.
  • Solid understanding with L2/L3 network technologies, VoIP, Data Centre Technologies.
  • Solid understanding centralized network monitoring and management technologies and of the OSI Layer model.
  • Creating configuration and deploying it in accordance with the agreed roll-out plans.
  • Solid understanding of routing protocols, with a preference for BGP and ISIS experience.
  • Experience with programming and building Network Automation tools using Python, SNMP, and NETCONF preferred.
  • Exposure to ITIL concepts.

Responsibilities:

  • Evaluate and recommend new network design, hardware, and technology.
  • Plan and implement capacity upgrades for client-supported network infrastructure.
  • Research, test, and implement new advanced network services under the supervision and recommendation of a Senior team member.
  • Develop and maintain technical documentation and procedures; establish and recommend policies and standards on network configuration and services.
  • Participate in on-call rotation for escalation support of technical issues, supporting the 24×7 production network environment.
  • Provide technical team lead guidance to more junior members of the LAN WAN Transformation department.

Desired Skills:

  • Networking
  • Deployment
  • Firewalls
  • VPN
  • NAC Technologies
  • WAF Technologies
  • Proxy Technologies
  • NETCONF
  • ITIL
  • BGP
  • ISIS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position