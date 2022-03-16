Network Engineer

Our client is looking for a skilled Network Engineer to join their team, to work remotely.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

4+ years’ hands-on experience with deployment and maintenance of enterprise networks

4+ years’ hands-on experience with deployment and maintenance of enterprise networks Solid understanding of Network Firewalls, NAC Technologies, VPN Technologies, WAF and Proxy Technologies.

Solid understanding with L2/L3 network technologies, VoIP, Data Centre Technologies.

Solid understanding centralized network monitoring and management technologies and of the OSI Layer model.

Creating configuration and deploying it in accordance with the agreed roll-out plans.

Solid understanding of routing protocols, with a preference for BGP and ISIS experience.

Experience with programming and building Network Automation tools using Python, SNMP, and NETCONF preferred.

Exposure to ITIL concepts.

Responsibilities:

Evaluate and recommend new network design, hardware, and technology.

Plan and implement capacity upgrades for client-supported network infrastructure.

Research, test, and implement new advanced network services under the supervision and recommendation of a Senior team member.

Develop and maintain technical documentation and procedures; establish and recommend policies and standards on network configuration and services.

Participate in on-call rotation for escalation support of technical issues, supporting the 24×7 production network environment.

Provide technical team lead guidance to more junior members of the LAN WAN Transformation department.

Desired Skills:

Networking

Deployment

Firewalls

VPN

NAC Technologies

WAF Technologies

Proxy Technologies

NETCONF

ITIL

BGP

ISIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident Fund

