NodeJS Developer

Mar 16, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a NodeJS Developer in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

  • 2 / 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production
  • In-depth knowledge of NodeJS, JavaScript (ESNext), React
  • Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimisation techniques

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • nodejs
  • Javascript

