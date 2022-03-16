SDWAN Security Support Engineer (L2)

Multiple locations, Bloemfontein, Observatory, Centurion, Durban; London

You will be responsible for the second level security related matters for our client’s networks and will also assist with network related incidents should this be required. While the role is defined as support there is a strong intent to be proactive in this role to address potential issues before they affect our clients. This requires regular reviews of reports and trends to see how we can enhance the service for our clients.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Fault isolation, troubleshooting, and resolution support for critical customer security network issues

Expertly troubleshoot IP and Network Security issues including routing, performance, connectivity, access, network address translation, access control lists/firewall rules, and network management protocols (DHCP, DNS, etc.)

Follow-through on all Incident tickets assigned and their resolution

Effectively work with cross-functional teams or vendors to resolve major customer issues

Participate in root cause analysis on incidents, helping to drive identification of preventative actions meant to ensure problems don’t recur, and delivering on the tasks within those actions

Continually review, test, debug, and enhance existing/new capabilities and features

Provide rotational after hours escalation services

Maintain and administer SDWAN solutions and related environments including software, hardware, and tools

Support both standard customers as well as large/complex customers with custom designs and configurations

Interface with customers to understand Change of Service requests

Escalate issues in a timely fashion. Provide all relevant information, accurately entering information into trouble ticket database

Manage customer communications and expectations until the closure of each case

Collaborate with cross-organizational teams to promote efficient business processes

Understand our Operating Principles; make them the guidelines for how you do your job

Own the customer experience – think and act in ways that put our customers first and make them promoters of our products and services

Know your stuff – be enthusiastic learners, users and advocates of our game-changing technology, products and services, especially our digital tools and experiences

Drive efficiencies, results and growth

Respect and promote inclusion & diversity

Do what’s right for each other, our customers, investors and our communities

Back up your team members where required

Don’t let anyone have to fix or complete work that you are responsible for

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurised environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Requirements

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

A qualification (certificate/degree/diploma)in Information Technology or Computer Scienceor related field

Pertinent Technology specific certifications – CompTIA Security+ 2

Fortigate – Fortinet NSE 2

Required Experience:

Work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role – 4-5 years in IT Security Support working with Cisco, Fortinet or PaloAlto

Intermediate understanding of SD-WAN

Fortinet experience – 3 years

Basic understanding of hyperscalers

Perks

Medical Aid / Medical Insurance, Group Life Cover, Funeral Benefit, Minimum 18 days annual leave.

