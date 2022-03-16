Security Analyst

Mar 16, 2022

Our client has an opportunity for a Security Incident Analyst, to work remotely.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
  • 5+ years’ IT experience in systems administration, systems engineering, TCP/IP network administration.
  • 3+ years’ experience in information security (security operations, intrusion detection, incident analysis, incident handling and platform management).
  • Solid knowledge of IT security best practices, TCP/IP knowledge, networking, and security product experience.
  • Experience with various security technology platforms such as: SIEM, AV, ETDR, DLP, Email Security.
  • Experience in analysing and interpreting system, security, and application logs.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor multiple security technologies, such as IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Switches, VPNs, and other security threat data sources.
  • Respond to inbound requests for technical assistance with security managed services.
  • Troubleshooting security incidents.
  • Work with SLAs as applicable for day-to-day Operations.
  • Case escalation and management.
  • Resolve problems independently and understand escalation procedure.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Security
  • TCP/IP
  • SIEM
  • AV
  • ETDR
  • DLP
  • Firewalls
  • System Administration
  • System engineering
  • IDS/IPS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position