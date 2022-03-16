Security Analyst

Our client has an opportunity for a Security Incident Analyst, to work remotely.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.

5+ years’ IT experience in systems administration, systems engineering, TCP/IP network administration.

3+ years’ experience in information security (security operations, intrusion detection, incident analysis, incident handling and platform management).

Solid knowledge of IT security best practices, TCP/IP knowledge, networking, and security product experience.

Experience with various security technology platforms such as: SIEM, AV, ETDR, DLP, Email Security.

Experience in analysing and interpreting system, security, and application logs.

Responsibilities:

Monitor multiple security technologies, such as IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Switches, VPNs, and other security threat data sources.

Respond to inbound requests for technical assistance with security managed services.

Troubleshooting security incidents.

Work with SLAs as applicable for day-to-day Operations.

Case escalation and management.

Resolve problems independently and understand escalation procedure.

Desired Skills:

IT Security

TCP/IP

SIEM

AV

ETDR

DLP

Firewalls

System Administration

System engineering

IDS/IPS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

