Security Analyst

Our client has an opportunity for a Security Incident Analyst, to work remotely.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
- 5+ years’ IT experience in systems administration, systems engineering, TCP/IP network administration.
- 3+ years’ experience in information security (security operations, intrusion detection, incident analysis, incident handling and platform management).
- Solid knowledge of IT security best practices, TCP/IP knowledge, networking, and security product experience.
- Experience with various security technology platforms such as: SIEM, AV, ETDR, DLP, Email Security.
- Experience in analysing and interpreting system, security, and application logs.
Responsibilities:
- Monitor multiple security technologies, such as IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Switches, VPNs, and other security threat data sources.
- Respond to inbound requests for technical assistance with security managed services.
- Troubleshooting security incidents.
- Work with SLAs as applicable for day-to-day Operations.
- Case escalation and management.
- Resolve problems independently and understand escalation procedure.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund