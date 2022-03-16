Senior Desktop Support Technician at SMD Barloworld

Core purpose of the role
The main purpose of the role is to provide efficient and effective IT end user support to the business units and functional units in the allocated region.
NOTE: This role requires extensive travel.
Key deliverables and outputs
- Set-up workstations for new users and ensure delivery of equipment to users in different locations, as applicable.
- Provide support for operating system issues on workstations.
- Install software on workstations as per authorised requests and provide remote support and troubleshooting where necessary.
- Provide multimedia support for the boardrooms and meeting rooms, i.e. videoconferencing and teleconference support.
- Provide mobile device support as required, e.g. e-mail synchronisation on cell phones.
- Provide first level application support for business unit-specific applications where the support is not centralised.
- Manage and maintain the biometric system (if relevant) at the allocated sites.
- Support and maintain office equipment, e.g. printing devices.
- Provide management and maintenance of the telephony system.
- Manage and maintain the official endpoint security solutions on all workstations and troubleshoot related issues, e.g. virus outbreaks.
- Troubleshoot network related issues including the fixing of LAN points.
- Assist with inventory management of software licenses, software, hardware and other IT supplies and equipment.
- Maintain relevant documentation and document all fixes and lessons learnt.
- Participate in IT Infrastructure projects as required.
Academic qualifications
Essential:
- Matric
- Comptia A+, MCP, MCSA or relevant experience
Advantageous:
- Diploma or degree in computer science or computing related
Note:
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Own transport required
- Rotational standby may be required
Work experience
Essential:
-
Internship completed or 1 – 2 years hands on computer support experience
-
Knowledge Essential:
-
Strong knowledge of Microsoft products, specifically Office 365.- Knowledge and understanding of the workings of Microsoft Active Directory.- Broad understanding of end user devices and IT infrastructure, e.g. printers and telephones. Advantageous: – Understanding and knowledge of ITIL.- Knowledge of the workings of service desk systems.
-
Skills Essential:
-
Well-developed communication skills to professionally interact with end users and provide technical support at all levels- Strong interpersonal skills to manage service providers effectively and handle conflict- Strong critical and analytical thinking to troubleshoot problems- Strong problem solving skills to perform in-depth analysis and troubleshooting- Ability to multi-task- Well-developed computer, technology and systems skills
-
Personal Attributes
- Essential: – Concern for working within parameters- Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly- Strong customer centricity- Focus on getting things done- Focus on initiating action – Concern for communicating clearly- Openness to accepting feedback
Advantageous:
- Focus on analysing and solving problems
- Preference for thinking practically
- Preference for team working
- Readiness to make and own decisions
- Remaining resilient under stress and pressure
- Orientation to growing and nurturing relationships
- Preference for planning and organising
Desired Skills:
- communication skills
- interpersonal skills
- senior desktop technician
- Analysis
- troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration