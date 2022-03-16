Senior Software Developer

Our client in the IT industry is seeking to employ a Senior Software Developer to join their company.

Duties include:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on the company’s offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Minimum Requirements:

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred, but not required.

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying please consider your CV unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Sql Server

Database Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

