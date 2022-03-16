Our client in the IT industry is seeking to employ a Senior Software Developer to join their company.
Duties include:
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on the company’s offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Minimum Requirements:
- Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required.
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred, but not required.
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Sql Server
- Database Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree