Snr C# Developer (M24)

Full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development.
.Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)
We will be building with MVC and Is comfortable with building REST Api’s
Is familiar with Onion/Clean Architecture, or at least has a high-level idea of what it is.
Has used Test-Driven Development before.
Basic SQL skills (Not at a DBA level but can find their way around)
Exposure to Entity Framework is a bonus but is comfortable with a Micro ORM framework like Dapper
Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server
Has worked with Cache (Redis in our case) in a multi-user environment
Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)
React JS experience would be a bonus
Working with Git version control
Exposure to working in Azure would be a bonus
We will be building something that has a huge focus on privacy and security, so someone that is privacy conscious would be good.