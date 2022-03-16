Snr C# Developer (M24)

Full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development.

.Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)

We will be building with MVC and Is comfortable with building REST Api’s

Is familiar with Onion/Clean Architecture, or at least has a high-level idea of what it is.

Has used Test-Driven Development before.

Basic SQL skills (Not at a DBA level but can find their way around)

Exposure to Entity Framework is a bonus but is comfortable with a Micro ORM framework like Dapper

Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server

Has worked with Cache (Redis in our case) in a multi-user environment

Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)

React JS experience would be a bonus

Working with Git version control

Exposure to working in Azure would be a bonus

We will be building something that has a huge focus on privacy and security, so someone that is privacy conscious would be good.

