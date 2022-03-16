Our client has a position for a Support Engineer (L2), to work remotely, supporting their global clients.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
- 2+ years’ experience with Office 365, Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange, Skype, Windows Server and client OS, DNS, mobile operating systems.
- Understanding of IT infrastructure components and integration.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Responsibilities:
- Monitor and analyse Office 365 environments and services for clients.
- Monitor all operational team queues in client ITSM tools.
- Work cases assigned in client ITSM tools.
- Ensure that Client specific policies, practices and procedures are always adhered to.
- Work with a continuous learning and development mindset.
- Support team members in case of problems or escalation.
- Work in accordance with the clients’ quality standards, procedures, and work instructions.
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- Active Directory
- Microsoft Exchange
- Skype
- DNS
- Mobile Operating Systems
- ITSM
- IT Support
- Infrastructure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund