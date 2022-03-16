Support Engineer

Our client has a position for a Support Engineer (L2), to work remotely, supporting their global clients.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.

2+ years’ experience with Office 365, Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange, Skype, Windows Server and client OS, DNS, mobile operating systems.

Understanding of IT infrastructure components and integration.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities:

Monitor and analyse Office 365 environments and services for clients.

Monitor all operational team queues in client ITSM tools.

Work cases assigned in client ITSM tools.

Ensure that Client specific policies, practices and procedures are always adhered to.

Work with a continuous learning and development mindset.

Support team members in case of problems or escalation.

Work in accordance with the clients’ quality standards, procedures, and work instructions.

Desired Skills:

Office 365

Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange

Skype

DNS

Mobile Operating Systems

ITSM

IT Support

Infrastructure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position