Support Engineer

Mar 16, 2022

Our client has a position for a Support Engineer (L2), to work remotely, supporting their global clients.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
  • 2+ years’ experience with Office 365, Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange, Skype, Windows Server and client OS, DNS, mobile operating systems.
  • Understanding of IT infrastructure components and integration.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor and analyse Office 365 environments and services for clients.
  • Monitor all operational team queues in client ITSM tools.
  • Work cases assigned in client ITSM tools.
  • Ensure that Client specific policies, practices and procedures are always adhered to.
  • Work with a continuous learning and development mindset.
  • Support team members in case of problems or escalation.
  • Work in accordance with the clients’ quality standards, procedures, and work instructions.

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • Active Directory
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • Skype
  • DNS
  • Mobile Operating Systems
  • ITSM
  • IT Support
  • Infrastructure

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

