Our client is looking for a Support Engineer to support their global clients remotely.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Certification
- 2+ years’ relevant experience.
- Basic knowledge of Windows OS server (permissions, GPO, DNS, DHCP, AD, NTFS)
- Basic knowledge in Networking (router/switches) and with Microsoft Hyper-V.
- Experience with hardware management
- Knowledge in troubleshooting and debugging
- Logical and technical thinking skills.
- Experience in ITSM and ITIL processes (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Provide 2nd and 3rd level IT support for their global clients.
- Maintain system performance – performing system monitoring and analysis.
- Ensure continuous and efficient operation of the Systems through troubleshooting, diagnosing, resolving incidents and day to day maintenance.
- Ensure correct installation, configuration, use and maintenance of Windows server infrastructure.
Desired Skills:
- Windows OS
- GPO
- DNS
- DHCP
- Routers
- Switches
- Troubleshooting
- 2nd Line Support
- 3rd Line Support
- System Analysis
- System monitoring
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund