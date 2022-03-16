Support Engineer

Mar 16, 2022

Our client is looking for a Support Engineer to support their global clients remotely.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Certification
  • 2+ years’ relevant experience.
  • Basic knowledge of Windows OS server (permissions, GPO, DNS, DHCP, AD, NTFS)
  • Basic knowledge in Networking (router/switches) and with Microsoft Hyper-V.
  • Experience with hardware management
  • Knowledge in troubleshooting and debugging
  • Logical and technical thinking skills.
  • Experience in ITSM and ITIL processes (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Provide 2nd and 3rd level IT support for their global clients.
  • Maintain system performance – performing system monitoring and analysis.
  • Ensure continuous and efficient operation of the Systems through troubleshooting, diagnosing, resolving incidents and day to day maintenance.
  • Ensure correct installation, configuration, use and maintenance of Windows server infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

  • Windows OS
  • GPO
  • DNS
  • DHCP
  • Routers
  • Switches
  • Troubleshooting
  • 2nd Line Support
  • 3rd Line Support
  • System Analysis
  • System monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position