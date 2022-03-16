Support Engineer

Our client is looking for a Support Engineer to support their global clients remotely.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Certification

2+ years’ relevant experience.

Basic knowledge of Windows OS server (permissions, GPO, DNS, DHCP, AD, NTFS)

Basic knowledge in Networking (router/switches) and with Microsoft Hyper-V.

Experience with hardware management

Knowledge in troubleshooting and debugging

Logical and technical thinking skills.

Experience in ITSM and ITIL processes (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Provide 2nd and 3rd level IT support for their global clients.

Maintain system performance – performing system monitoring and analysis.

Ensure continuous and efficient operation of the Systems through troubleshooting, diagnosing, resolving incidents and day to day maintenance.

Ensure correct installation, configuration, use and maintenance of Windows server infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

Windows OS

GPO

DNS

DHCP

Routers

Switches

Troubleshooting

2nd Line Support

3rd Line Support

System Analysis

System monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

