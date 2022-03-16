System Administrator

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Systems Administrator, working remotely.
Requirements:
- IT Diploma / Certification – MCSE or Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008.
- 4+ years’ experience in a similar role.
- Solid experience in Windows Server, 2012 and 2016.
- Solid experience in Active Directory, including ADFS and Azure Active Directory.
- Knowledge of VMware, Hyper-V, PowerShell DSC, batch, VB, WSH, PERL.
- Solid understanding of internet technologies and concepts – DNS, TCP/UDP, HTTP, SMTP, FTP.
- Knowledge of storage technologies – DFS, RAID, SAN, and NAS.
Responsibilities:
- Perform server administration tasks.
- Monitor datacentre health using pre-existing management tools and respond to any hardware issues.
- Assist in troubleshooting, identify root cause, and provide technical support.
- Perform routine / scheduled audits of the systems, as well as all backups.
- Maintain internal infrastructure requirements including, laptop / desktop computers, servers, routers, switches, firewalls, printers, phones, security updates, support internet, intranet, LANs, WANs, and network segments.
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- Windows Server 2012
- Windows Server 2016
- Active Directory
- ADFS
- Azure Active Directory
- PowerShell DSC
- DNS
- HTTP
- TCP/UDP
- DFS
- RAID
- SAN
- NAS
- Infrastructure
- Technical support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund