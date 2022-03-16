System Administrator

Mar 16, 2022

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Systems Administrator, working remotely.

Requirements:

  • IT Diploma / Certification – MCSE or Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008.
  • 4+ years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Solid experience in Windows Server, 2012 and 2016.
  • Solid experience in Active Directory, including ADFS and Azure Active Directory.
  • Knowledge of VMware, Hyper-V, PowerShell DSC, batch, VB, WSH, PERL.
  • Solid understanding of internet technologies and concepts – DNS, TCP/UDP, HTTP, SMTP, FTP.
  • Knowledge of storage technologies – DFS, RAID, SAN, and NAS.

Responsibilities:

  • Perform server administration tasks.
  • Monitor datacentre health using pre-existing management tools and respond to any hardware issues.
  • Assist in troubleshooting, identify root cause, and provide technical support.
  • Perform routine / scheduled audits of the systems, as well as all backups.
  • Maintain internal infrastructure requirements including, laptop / desktop computers, servers, routers, switches, firewalls, printers, phones, security updates, support internet, intranet, LANs, WANs, and network segments.

Desired Skills:

  • System Administration
  • Windows Server 2012
  • Windows Server 2016
  • Active Directory
  • ADFS
  • Azure Active Directory
  • PowerShell DSC
  • DNS
  • HTTP
  • TCP/UDP
  • DFS
  • RAID
  • SAN
  • NAS
  • Infrastructure
  • Technical support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

