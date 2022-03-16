System Administrator

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Systems Administrator, working remotely.

Requirements:

IT Diploma / Certification – MCSE or Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008.

4+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Solid experience in Windows Server, 2012 and 2016.

Solid experience in Active Directory, including ADFS and Azure Active Directory.

Knowledge of VMware, Hyper-V, PowerShell DSC, batch, VB, WSH, PERL.

Solid understanding of internet technologies and concepts – DNS, TCP/UDP, HTTP, SMTP, FTP.

Knowledge of storage technologies – DFS, RAID, SAN, and NAS.

Responsibilities:

Perform server administration tasks.

Monitor datacentre health using pre-existing management tools and respond to any hardware issues.

Assist in troubleshooting, identify root cause, and provide technical support.

Perform routine / scheduled audits of the systems, as well as all backups.

Maintain internal infrastructure requirements including, laptop / desktop computers, servers, routers, switches, firewalls, printers, phones, security updates, support internet, intranet, LANs, WANs, and network segments.

Desired Skills:

System Administration

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2016

Active Directory

ADFS

Azure Active Directory

PowerShell DSC

DNS

HTTP

TCP/UDP

DFS

RAID

SAN

NAS

Infrastructure

Technical support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

