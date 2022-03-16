UI UX Designer – Remote

A leading international fintech company which is rapidly growing, is looking to employ a UI/UX Designer.
They house one seamless model comprised of three interwoven platforms, and are currently building the third.
This is a fully remote position, with flexi hours so you can focus on being the most productive at times that suit you best. If you are looking to relocate to Cape Town, even better – they will pay for your relocation!
Job Requirements:
- South African ID or Work Permit
- Relevant graphic design/IT qualification advantageous
- Minimum 3 years’ UI/UX experience
- Have an existing portfolio
Tools:
- Axure
- Figma
- Sketch
- Adobe Illustrator
- InVision
- Frontify
- Adobe Photoshop
- Google Slides
- Jira
- SendGrid
Duties & Responsibilities
- Collaborate and workshop with stakeholders.
- Wireframe and prototype solutions.
- User Experience Design (UED)
- Product Design
- Service Design
- System Design and Interaction Design
- Create and maintain component library in Figma and use in designs.
- Share development ready designs (responsive screens, screens and ensure all assets are saved out correctly: Responsive SVG, iOS assets, Android assets).
- Brand guidelines.
- Agile environment
If you want more information on this position and company, or wish to apply, submit your CV and portfolio to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
