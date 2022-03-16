UI UX Designer – Remote

A leading international fintech company which is rapidly growing, is looking to employ a UI/UX Designer.

They house one seamless model comprised of three interwoven platforms, and are currently building the third.

This is a fully remote position, with flexi hours so you can focus on being the most productive at times that suit you best. If you are looking to relocate to Cape Town, even better – they will pay for your relocation!

Job Requirements:

South African ID or Work Permit

Relevant graphic design/IT qualification advantageous

Minimum 3 years’ UI/UX experience

Have an existing portfolio

Tools:

Axure

Figma

Sketch

Adobe Illustrator

InVision

Frontify

Adobe Photoshop

Google Slides

Jira

SendGrid

Duties & Responsibilities

Collaborate and workshop with stakeholders.

Wireframe and prototype solutions.

User Experience Design (UED)

Product Design

Service Design

System Design and Interaction Design

Create and maintain component library in Figma and use in designs.

Share development ready designs (responsive screens, screens and ensure all assets are saved out correctly: Responsive SVG, iOS assets, Android assets).

Brand guidelines.

Agile environment

If you want more information on this position and company, or wish to apply, submit your CV and portfolio to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Axure

Abode

Figma

Learn more/Apply for this position