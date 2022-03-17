AMD adds fastest gaming processor, extends Ryzen line-up

AMD has announced the pricing and availability of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, the first Ryzen processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

With this technology, the 5800X3D delivers 15% more gaming performance compared to processors without stacked cache technology.

AMD has also announced a new stack of Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 Series processors and expanded chipset compatibility, giving PC enthusiasts even more options for creating customised gaming experiences.

“Whether you’re an early adopter seeking the ultimate in gaming performance with the first Ryzen processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology or a new gamer building your first rig, you can find a best-in-class experience with AMD,” says Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice-president and GM: client business unit at AMD.

“With today’s announcement AMD is offering users the power of choice by bringing leadership gaming performance to all levels of system builds.”

At CES 2022, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, an 8-core processor that is the first to feature AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, delivering the fastest 1080p gaming across select titles when compared to others in the market3.

Now, AMD announced this new processor will be on-shelf globally beginning 20 April 20, starting at an SEP of $449.

AMD is also launching a series of new desktop processors, leveraging the established power of the “Zen 3” and “Zen 2” core architectures.

These mainstream processors are the ideal solution for new PC builds, offering up to eight cores and 16 threads and 36 MB of cache in the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor.

All new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors announced today are bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning 4 April.

In addition to the new processor releases, AMD announced it is extending support for Ryzen 5000 Series processors on AMD 300 Series chipsets, including all the new desktop processors.

The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors will be supported on AMD X370, B350 and A320 chipsets, offering a seamless upgrade path to “Zen 3” performance.

Selective BETA BIOS updates are expected to become available in April.