Application Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Identifying and permanently resolving recurring operational issues.

Dealing with customer queries that are logged on the Service Desk platform.

Performing daily health checks to ensure application related issues are identified and addressed.

Forming part of the rotational standby team to attend to high priority (P1) issues after-hours.

Escalating severe database and Unix issues to the responsible team.

Communicating with the clients to ensure all parties are continually updated on an issue.

Facilitating information sharing between departments.

Driving the resolution process regarding development / data validity requests.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

1-2 years experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis.

Experience with implementing / configuring API’s.

A knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures.

Be comfortable constructing SQL queries.

Creativity and proactive approach to problem solving.

Experience in Oracle PL/SQL.

Understanding of relational databases.

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.

Exposure to/understanding of the Financial Services Industry.

Advantageous Experience:

Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX)

Unix scripting

Oracle specific (database and/or OS)

