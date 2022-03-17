Automation Tester

5 years manual testing experience testing both API and UI

3 years automation testing experience

2 years load testing and reporting experience

Participate in automation code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Implement and contributing to framework changes/updates as defined by the Testing Technical lead

Desired Skills:

selenium

cucumber

appium

bdd

karate

Java

api

ci/cd

Agile

Test automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a Senior Engineer Automation Testing on a 12 month contract role. They have plans to go back to the office and need people that are fully vaccinated., currently on a hybrid module.

