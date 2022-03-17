Automation Tester

- 5 years manual testing experience testing both API and UI
- 3 years automation testing experience
- 2 years load testing and reporting experience
- Participate in automation code reviews and provide constructive feedback
- Implement and contributing to framework changes/updates as defined by the Testing Technical lead
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- cucumber
- appium
- bdd
- karate
- Java
- api
- ci/cd
- Agile
- Test automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for a Senior Engineer Automation Testing on a 12 month contract role. They have plans to go back to the office and need people that are fully vaccinated., currently on a hybrid module.