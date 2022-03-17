Automation Tester

Mar 17, 2022

  • 5 years manual testing experience testing both API and UI
  • 3 years automation testing experience
  • 2 years load testing and reporting experience
  • Participate in automation code reviews and provide constructive feedback
  • Implement and contributing to framework changes/updates as defined by the Testing Technical lead

Desired Skills:

  • selenium
  • cucumber
  • appium
  • bdd
  • karate
  • Java
  • api
  • ci/cd
  • Agile
  • Test automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a Senior Engineer Automation Testing on a 12 month contract role. They have plans to go back to the office and need people that are fully vaccinated., currently on a hybrid module.

