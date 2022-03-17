Clickatell integrates Chat 2 Pay with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Clickatell has launched the integration of its Chat 2 Pay payment solution with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Clickatell’s integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to achieve enhanced payment options by allowing contact center agents to trigger payment requests via a payment link in chat messages.

With Chat 2 Pay, customers pay for goods and services via Salesforce Order Management by simply clicking on a link delivered through SMS or WhatsApp without requiring them to expose their personal payment information to a human agent.

Upon clicking the link, the customer is served a fully hosted checkout page where the customer can securely enter payment card details and submit the payment. The customer receives a confirmation of the order and a receipt via a chat message, while the contact centre agent is kept abreast of the payment status to complete the sale.

Features and benefits of Chat 2 Pay include:

* Pre-built Chat 2 Pay cartridge for Salesforce Order Management;

* Payment link sent via SMS or WhatsApp channels through integration of Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay extension;

* Fully hosted, responsive checkout page that collects data directly from customers and processes their payments;

* Orchestration APIs that securely pass information such as MSISDN, transaction details, receipt, etc;

* Integration to Cybersource’s payment processing platform (compatible with Secure Acceptance and Unified Commerce);

* Support of both the 3D Secure 1.0 and 2.0 protocols;

* Agent dashboard that displays status of the payment (for example, link sent, payment success or error, etc);

* Analytics delivered via integration of Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay extension;

* Tier 2 operational tools: end-point monitoring and alerts dashboard;

* General cartridge management and configuration; and

* Comprehensive user guide and tutorial videos to enable easier setup.

“Consumers are increasingly embracing chat channels for self-serve, transactional and brand engagement, and businesses can meet their customers’ purchasing and servicing expectations with Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay payment solution,” says Jeppe Dorff, chief product and technology officer at Clickatell.

“With the power of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Clickatell’s Chat 2 Pay, businesses can now provide consumers payments in chat easily, quickly and securely via a payment link in the chat channels that they’ve come to love, trust and use every day.”