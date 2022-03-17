Group Web Content Manager at Nedbank

Job Title: Group Web Content Manager

Requisition Details

Location

135 Rivonia Rd, Sandown, Gauteng

Job Family

Marketing, Communication and Research

Career Stream

Marketing and Brand Management

Leadership Pipeline

Manage Self: Professional

Job Purpose

The Content Manager is responsible for driving a successful content marketing strategy that includes: content planning, messaging and branding, content creation, curation, and delivery. This includes driving content across multiple platforms and formats to drive awareness, engagement, leads, retention and positive customer behavior. This individual is an expert in all things related to content and channel optimization, storytelling, segmentation and localization, analytics and meaningful measurement. This role will stimulate innovative thinking and provide clear strategies across all mediums within the overall digital marketing strategy.

Job Responsibilities

Manage allocated budgets in line with implementation plans by keeping a running budget indicating actuals vs budget and reporting on budgetary position including rationale for deviations. Understand financial principles including costs as it impacts the ability to formulate and execute relevant marketing plans/interventions/campaigns.

Interrogate and managing costs of suppliers in terms of industry norms and deliverables against campaign briefs to ensure value delivery from suppliers.

Provide content in support of the development of the marketing strategy for the Business Unit.

Understand Divisional/Business Unit objectives to ensure relevant implementation of plans.

Provide input on campaigns and activities for relevant marketing reports. Coordinate tasks, resources and internal and external stakeholders to ensure the relevant, timeous implementation of the initiatives and campaigns per the signed off marketing plan.

Provide input into and influence the Client Value Proposition (CVP) and product and service development to ensure relevance based on understanding of the target market.

Ensure relevant and impactful marketing and communications tactics and implementation. Identify and engage with all relevant stakeholders across Business Unit to ensure robust implementation of marketing initiatives.

Build and maintain collaborative relationships with identified key stakeholders to deliver on business results.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values. Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe. Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.

Seek opportunities for and obtain buy-in for developing working process enhancements and/or efficiencies that will improve the impact and effectiveness of your role.

Support the ‘Nedbank Way’ to ensure relevant marketing plans, briefs and execution that build the Nedbank brand.

Contribute to a culture of transformation goals by “living” the brand and values and being an active and collaborative team player.

Participate in and support CSI for the achievement of group vision and business.

Seek and advocate opportunities for relevant innovation. Communicate briefs that provide the required insight and direction to guide solutions to the specific marketing and communications objectives, aligned to business objectives.

Critically evaluate proposals and creative solutions from agencies.

Manage the agency through debriefs, facilitating approvals and post-approval delivery of the defined initiatives/campaigns.

Comply with governance requirements to minimise risk to all stakeholders. Measure marketing campaigns through the application of relevant measurement and tracking tools.

People Specification

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Diploma

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

Tertiary Education majoring in Journalism/Copy Writing/Communications/Marketing or equivalent.

Essential Certifications

Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA)

Type of Exposure:

Strategic thinking skills – the ability to think beyond the immediate and tactical.

Understanding of market strategy principles incl. market segmentation; target markets; positioning principles; branding principles; media & channel planning; social & digital platforms

Marketing Mix Optimisation skills – the ability to understand and apply all the elements of the marketing mix to successfully impact the marketing of a product or service

Ability to understand and apply knowledge of customer insights; CVP frameworks and products and services features & benefits to ensure effective marketing campaigns

Analytical skills – ability to process information/insights resulting in plans/interventions/campaigns that are effective

Creative evaluation skills – ability to judge creativity in the context of briefs; effective business solutions; & marketplace impact and dynamics

Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas

Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding.

Brainstorming ways of improving a product or situation

Working with a group to identify alternative solutions to a problem.

Interacting with diverse people

Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Minimum Experience Level

5 years’ experience in communication, copy writing, digital marketing

A minimum of 3 years within a digital marketing environment

3 years management experience

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Accounting principles

Communication Strategies

Governance, Risk and Controls

Decision-making process

Company/Division/Cluster/Business Unit specific business knowledge

Understanding of branding & brand building principles and techniques as drivers of marketing strateg

Writing of briefs and verbal articulation thereof to internal and external stakeholders

Development and implementaion of marketing plans in support of the marketing and business strategies

Behavioural Competencies

Building Partnerships

Communication

Customer Focus

Decision Making

Initiating Action

Innovation

Work Standards

Quality Orientation

Desired Skills:

copy writing

Digital Marketing

management experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position