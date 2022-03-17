IT Devops Engineer at LCP

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Document operational procedures (maintenance, user administration, server standards etc.).
- The Intermediate DevOps Administrator (Deploy) will work closely with IT teams – Database Admins, Developers, Application Support, Deploy, Testing, and IT Infrastructure
- Monitor and enforce the usage of the process and
- Implements departmental and industry best-practices security
- Mitigate the risk to ensure minimal downtime and system availability by ensuring best support practices are in place.
- Manage CI and CD tools with team and collaborating with other teams to plan and create workflow processes, develop automation procedures, deploy updates.
- Monitor the application environment via monitoring dashboards, provide capacity trends and highlight performance bottlenecks.
- Technical guidance and educate team members and co-workers on deployments, development, and operations.
EXPERIENCE:
- 5+ years’ solid previous experience in software deployments, development and operations, or related IT, computer, or operations.
- 3+ years IT operation with strong understanding of deployment processes and standard best practices.
- Experience with Microsoft and Linux infrastructure, database SQL (MS SQL), CI/CD tools, scripting such as JavaScript, PHP, Python, Perl, Ruby, .NET, Scrum/Kanban.
- Solid previous experience with software development, infrastructure development, or development and operations.
- SAFe, Agile workflow methodologies,
- Deployment Platform tools – Docker, GitLab, Bitwise
- Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time
- Take ownership, leading and coordinate operational tasks, customer escalations, process improvements.
- Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours
- Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems
- Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes.
- Assist developers with query tuning and schema refinement
- Monitor system’s health and performance
- Ensure the system is running smoothly
- Escalate issues within a reasonable time for quicker resolution
EDUCATION:
- Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Systems or Computer Science, engineering, software engineering or Equivalent
- ITIL Foundation
- Microsoft and Linux Certification or proven years of experience
MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF:
- Solid acquaintance with Windows and Linux servers, and security delegation.
- Documentation skills for processes and procedures (creating SOPs’, KBs, runbooks, topology )
- Microsoft Azure and GCP experience
- Understanding of, and experience with, server-client computing
- Application support and administration
- Database knowledge and administration advantageous
- Up to date on the latest industry trends, able to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently.
- Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, Zabbix etc.)
Desired Skills:
- Zabbix
- Dynatrace
- Azure
- Documentation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A prominent insurance company that has been in existence since 1960’s, very innovative and customer focused in their business model
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- Group Life Assurance