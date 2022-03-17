IT Devops Engineer at LCP

Mar 17, 2022

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Document operational procedures (maintenance, user administration, server standards etc.).
  • The Intermediate DevOps Administrator (Deploy) will work closely with IT teams – Database Admins, Developers, Application Support, Deploy, Testing, and IT Infrastructure
  • Monitor and enforce the usage of the process and
  • Implements departmental and industry best-practices security
  • Mitigate the risk to ensure minimal downtime and system availability by ensuring best support practices are in place.
  • Manage CI and CD tools with team and collaborating with other teams to plan and create workflow processes, develop automation procedures, deploy updates.
  • Monitor the application environment via monitoring dashboards, provide capacity trends and highlight performance bottlenecks.
  • Technical guidance and educate team members and co-workers on deployments, development, and operations.

EXPERIENCE:

  • 5+ years’ solid previous experience in software deployments, development and operations, or related IT, computer, or operations.
  • 3+ years IT operation with strong understanding of deployment processes and standard best practices.
  • Experience with Microsoft and Linux infrastructure, database SQL (MS SQL), CI/CD tools, scripting such as JavaScript, PHP, Python, Perl, Ruby, .NET, Scrum/Kanban.
  • Solid previous experience with software development, infrastructure development, or development and operations.
  • SAFe, Agile workflow methodologies,
  • Deployment Platform tools – Docker, GitLab, Bitwise
  • Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time
  • Take ownership, leading and coordinate operational tasks, customer escalations, process improvements.
  • Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours
  • Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems
  • Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes.
  • Assist developers with query tuning and schema refinement
  • Monitor system’s health and performance
  • Ensure the system is running smoothly
  • Escalate issues within a reasonable time for quicker resolution

EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Systems or Computer Science, engineering, software engineering or Equivalent
  • ITIL Foundation
  • Microsoft and Linux Certification or proven years of experience

MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF:

  • Solid acquaintance with Windows and Linux servers, and security delegation.
  • Documentation skills for processes and procedures (creating SOPs’, KBs, runbooks, topology )
  • Microsoft Azure and GCP experience
  • Understanding of, and experience with, server-client computing
  • Application support and administration
  • Database knowledge and administration advantageous
  • Up to date on the latest industry trends, able to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently.
  • Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, Zabbix etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • Zabbix
  • Dynatrace
  • Azure
  • Documentation skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent insurance company that has been in existence since 1960’s, very innovative and customer focused in their business model

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position