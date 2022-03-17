IT Devops Engineer at LCP

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Document operational procedures (maintenance, user administration, server standards etc.).

The Intermediate DevOps Administrator (Deploy) will work closely with IT teams – Database Admins, Developers, Application Support, Deploy, Testing, and IT Infrastructure

Monitor and enforce the usage of the process and

Implements departmental and industry best-practices security

Mitigate the risk to ensure minimal downtime and system availability by ensuring best support practices are in place.

Manage CI and CD tools with team and collaborating with other teams to plan and create workflow processes, develop automation procedures, deploy updates.

Monitor the application environment via monitoring dashboards, provide capacity trends and highlight performance bottlenecks.

Technical guidance and educate team members and co-workers on deployments, development, and operations.

EXPERIENCE:

5+ years’ solid previous experience in software deployments, development and operations, or related IT, computer, or operations.

3+ years IT operation with strong understanding of deployment processes and standard best practices.

Experience with Microsoft and Linux infrastructure, database SQL (MS SQL), CI/CD tools, scripting such as JavaScript, PHP, Python, Perl, Ruby, .NET, Scrum/Kanban.

Solid previous experience with software development, infrastructure development, or development and operations.

SAFe, Agile workflow methodologies,

Deployment Platform tools – Docker, GitLab, Bitwise

Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time

Take ownership, leading and coordinate operational tasks, customer escalations, process improvements.

Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours

Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes.

Assist developers with query tuning and schema refinement

Monitor system’s health and performance

Ensure the system is running smoothly

Escalate issues within a reasonable time for quicker resolution

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Systems or Computer Science, engineering, software engineering or Equivalent

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft and Linux Certification or proven years of experience

MUST HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF:

Solid acquaintance with Windows and Linux servers, and security delegation.

Documentation skills for processes and procedures (creating SOPs’, KBs, runbooks, topology )

Microsoft Azure and GCP experience

Understanding of, and experience with, server-client computing

Application support and administration

Database knowledge and administration advantageous

Up to date on the latest industry trends, able to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently.

Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, Zabbix etc.)

Desired Skills:

Zabbix

Dynatrace

Azure

Documentation skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent insurance company that has been in existence since 1960’s, very innovative and customer focused in their business model

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

Group Life Assurance

