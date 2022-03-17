IT Specialist Backend Integration at Sabenza IT

One of the leading giants in the Automotive industry seeks an IT specialist in the Backend Integration space in the Gauteng area.

Min years of experience: 6+ years

Tasks and responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Skills and experience required:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

MOM/Message orientated middleware based on IBM MQ

EAI/Enterprise application integration based on IIB/ACE

Java/Springboot application development and maintenance.

Desired Skills:

SAP Module configuration

IBM MQ

IIB/ACE

Java Dev or Springboot deva and maintenance

