IT Specialist Backend Integration at Sabenza IT

Mar 17, 2022

One of the leading giants in the Automotive industry seeks an IT specialist in the Backend Integration space in the Gauteng area.

Min years of experience: 6+ years

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Skills and experience required:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • MOM/Message orientated middleware based on IBM MQ
  • EAI/Enterprise application integration based on IIB/ACE
  • Java/Springboot application development and maintenance.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Module configuration
  • IBM MQ
  • IIB/ACE
  • Java Dev or Springboot deva and maintenance

