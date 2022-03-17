Java Developer

Are you a visionary Java ninja, and you are as passionate and devoted to Java?
Embark on a journey to grow your Career while excelling within the Java/ Cloud Environment.
Be part of the journey spearing heading the 4th Industrial revolution within the Automotive space.
An Opportunity exist for a Java Backend Developer to join a dynamic team of individuals
Location:
- Home Office / Midrand / Menlyn rotation
Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:
Key Skills:
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- Quarkus
- AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Calling SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Functional Java
- JMS
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- Object oriented design
- EJB
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Postman / SoapUI
- IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- CI/CD
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
- Junit with unit and integration tests
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Microservice Architecture, as well as Monolithic Design Concepts
- Spring MVC (highly advantageous)
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Frontend development technologies such as:
- HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Angular (Highly advantageous)
- Servlets Payara / Glassfish (advantageous)
- JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
- Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
- Willingness to work outside of normal business hours as part of a DevOps team.
Let’s get that Career going with unlimited possibilities
Hurry now and Apply
Desired Skills:
