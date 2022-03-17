Java Developer

Are you a visionary Java ninja, and you are as passionate and devoted to Java?

Embark on a journey to grow your Career while excelling within the Java/ Cloud Environment.

Be part of the journey spearing heading the 4th Industrial revolution within the Automotive space.

An Opportunity exist for a Java Backend Developer to join a dynamic team of individuals

Location:

Home Office / Midrand / Menlyn rotation

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:

Key Skills:

Java 8+

JEE 7

Quarkus

AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Calling SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Functional Java

JMS

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

Object oriented design

EJB

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Postman / SoapUI

IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

CI/CD

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Junit with unit and integration tests

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Microservice Architecture, as well as Monolithic Design Concepts

Spring MVC (highly advantageous)

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

Docker (highly advantageous)

Frontend development technologies such as:

HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Angular (Highly advantageous)

Servlets Payara / Glassfish (advantageous)

JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)

Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

Willingness to work outside of normal business hours as part of a DevOps team.

Let’s get that Career going with unlimited possibilities

Hurry now and Apply

Desired Skills:

QUARKUS FRAMEWORK

QUARKUS

AWS

SpringBoot

glassfish

