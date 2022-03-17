Java Developer

Mar 17, 2022

Are you a visionary Java ninja, and you are as passionate and devoted to Java?
Embark on a journey to grow your Career while excelling within the Java/ Cloud Environment.

Be part of the journey spearing heading the 4th Industrial revolution within the Automotive space.

An Opportunity exist for a Java Backend Developer to join a dynamic team of individuals

Location:

  • Home Office / Midrand / Menlyn rotation

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:
Key Skills:

  • Java 8+
  • JEE 7
  • Quarkus
  • AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Calling SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Functional Java
  • JMS
  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • Object oriented design
  • EJB
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • CI/CD
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Nexus
  • Junit with unit and integration tests
  • Integration with 3rd party systems
  • Performing production and integration deployments
  • Microservice Architecture, as well as Monolithic Design Concepts
  • Spring MVC (highly advantageous)
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
  • Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Frontend development technologies such as:
  • HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Angular (Highly advantageous)
  • Servlets Payara / Glassfish (advantageous)
  • JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
  • Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
  • Willingness to work outside of normal business hours as part of a DevOps team.

Let’s get that Career going with unlimited possibilities
Hurry now and Apply

Desired Skills:

  • QUARKUS FRAMEWORK
  • QUARKUS
  • AWS
  • SpringBoot
  • glassfish

