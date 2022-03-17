Junior Test Analyst

Responsible for developing automated test scripts and manage the activities surrounding automated testing.

In this role you will be responsible for writing, reviewing and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases. You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.

Desired Skills:

UNIFIED MODELLING LANGUAGE (UML)

Javascript

GIT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Based in Somerset West, Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position