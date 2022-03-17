Launch Africa Ventures invests in on-demand expertise platform

Venture capital firm Launch Africa has invested in Homecoming Revolution’s new on-demand expertise platform, Insights by Experts.

Janade du Plessis, fund manager at Launch Africa, comments: “Over the past two decades, Homecoming Revolution have built deep relationships across the continent with some of the leading corporates and sector specialists, and are now bringing it all together on the Insights By Experts platform.”

Dubbed “Insights By Experts”, the platform helps global investors and companies access independent talent on-demand, from a vetted community of experienced African experts across a wide range of African countries and sectors.

The launch has been spurred by a soaring number of investors and companies who want to scale in Africa but are constrained by a lack of quick and relevant “on the ground” knowledge.

Insights by Experts offers a repository of African experts curated by Homecoming Revolution, which has been in operation since 2003. The African experts can offer up -to -date, on the-ground insights, advice and opinions. They can be engaged for a range of needs including one-on-one chats, contracts or projects, coaching and mentoring, introductions, board positions and more.

“It is a real privilege to create a platform that shares deep African expertise with the world. Our hope is that it will foster significant economic growth on the continent. Thank you to our incredible team, experts and investors who have made this idea come to life”, said Angel Jones, CEO, Homecoming Revolution.

The experts will be useful during value identification (deal origination) and value validation (due diligence) which includes customer perception, founder references, competitor snapshots, technical assessments, customer problems and needs, market perceptions and high level risks.

The experts’ services also come in handy during value acceleration (performance improvement), which includes governance, pricing validation, human resources consulting, go-to-market intelligence, partnerships & distributors’ procurement, as well as obvious quick wins.