Linux Engineer (Mid-Level)

ROLE: A dynamic mid-level Linux Systems Engineer to help deploy and maintain a wide range of applications predominantly using Django. Someone who is not scared to get stuck in, get innovative all whilst being super-attentive to [URL Removed] primary focus will be the deployment of all Linux based systems both on our cloud or AWS.â€‹We use a wide range of tech including Python, Django, Tornado, MongoDB, InfluxDB, MySQL, Postgres, SQLite, MSSQL, Ubuntu, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, NodeJS, React to mention a few. 99% of our systems run on Ubuntu and is hosted in our cloud which can integrate into AWS. While we prefer these tools, we are always open to new tools which may solve problems more simply + stylishly.Job Duties:– Installing, configuring, and maintaining our Linux infrastructure,- Implementing monitoring systems to track the health of our systems,- Develop and implement network monitoring tools and systems,- Writing reusable, testable, and efficient deployment scripts using Ansible,- Help design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and high-performing systems.- And any other reasonable task.

Requirements- Experience with either Ubuntu or Redhat- Proficiency with source-control tools (GitHub, Bitbucket, etc.)- Solid understanding of security related to encryption, certificates, and patch management- Basic knowledge of Python- An understanding of deployment tools such as Chef and/or Ansible is advantageous,- Solid Troubleshooting Skills using benchmarking and optimization tools- Familiar with MySQL or Postgres- Understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3,- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development practices- An understanding of applications such as Nginx, Gunicorn, Supervisor is also advantageous,- Monitoring systems/tools experience e.g Netdata, Zabbix or similar tools

Benefits- Company contribution to Medical Aid- Retirement Annuity contribution- Discounted Internet Connectivity- Free Barista prepared coffee, breakfasts and snacks.- Employee Wellness Programme (ICAS). Providing free 24/7/365 counselling for you and your family in your household, as well as other health and wellbeing resources, provided by registered professionals.- Exposure to latest industry technologies and standards- Lastly, a work environment that rivals the very best!- Flexible working hoursâ€‹

