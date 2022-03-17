Luno launches early stage investment arm for fintechs

Luno, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), has launched Luno Expeditions, a global, early-stage investment arm to support the fintech and crypto/web3 founders on their journeys to build the next generation of financial services.

Building on DCG’s seven year track record in early stage crypto investing, Luno Expeditions will now spearhead all of DCG’s early stage investing (seed and pre-seed). The dedicated team will scale up investments (targeting 200 to 300 per year) and expand the focus beyond crypto into the broader fintech space, globally.

Luno Expeditions will be led by Jocelyn Cheng, who takes on the role of CEO. “I am thrilled to join Luno Expeditions as chief executive,” she says. “These are incredibly exciting times in cryptocurrency and the broader fintech ecosystem.

“We’ve got ambitious plans to build a leading fund designed around the needs of early stage founders. It will be a privilege to work with ambitious entrepreneurs from all over the world, all intent on solving problems and building the next generation of financial service companies.”

Marcus Swanepoel, Luno co-founder and CEO comments: “We know how hard it is to build a company, especially in the fintech space, and with our deep experience building, scaling and operating fintech businesses in some of the hardest markets in the world, we’re looking to support a new generation of entrepreneurs from all over the world do the same.”

Luno Expeditions has already invested in over 20 leading crypto and fintech companies globally, including a crypto compliance solution in Israel, an NFT marketplace in the US, a bank dedicated to women in Pakistan and a remittance solution in Tanzania.

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of DCG, and Marcus Swanepoel, co-founder and CEO of Luno, are both closely involved in the initiative and will be part of the Investment Committee.