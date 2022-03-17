SAP Basis Consultant at Sabenza IT

Are you an expert in the SAP Basis and Security space and seeking a venture where you can present your skills and achieve phenomenal results, if this is you then we have a great venture that awaits you.

Location: Gauteng

Min years of experience:

5 years’ experience in SAP Basis System Administration

5+ years relevant experience as an SAP Platform Security Specialist

Professional experience in SAP Basis system administration and operations.

Tasks and responsibilities:

Implement SAP security strategies, procedures, standards, and tools necessary to enable business functionality while securing sensitive data and otherwise supporting the Company’s internal controls and risk guidelines.

Monitor and enforce security policies in accordance with internal governance and policy on Information Security strategy, plan, and operating model.

Provide information security expertise and assist in incorporating control measures into new and existing infrastructure and project initiatives.

Work closely with internal IT and business partners to incorporate security mitigations into new implementation during planning phases while driving a continued focus on efficiency.

Implementation of SAP Security Optimization processes ensuring smooth operation of SAP solutions by acting proactively, before severe security problems occur.

Ability to lead global scale SAP Security projects for products such as ECC, BI/BW, T&E Fiori, CRM, or other core SAP products

Knowledge of SAP security design, implementation methodology with technical SAP Security concepts across SAP components.

Skills and experience required:

Communications Security

Configuration Management

NetWeaver Components

Penetration Test Analysis (review, prioritised &

implementation of findings)

Security Management – Cyber Security (Blue Belt)

Linux / UNIX

Azure

Desired Skills:

Operations

SAP Platform Security Specialist capabilities

