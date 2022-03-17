SAP Basis Consultant at Sabenza IT

Are you an expert in the SAP Basis and Security space and seeking a venture where you can present your skills and achieve phenomenal results, if this is you then we have a great venture that awaits you.
Location: Gauteng
Min years of experience:
- 5 years’ experience in SAP Basis System Administration
- 5+ years relevant experience as an SAP Platform Security Specialist
- Professional experience in SAP Basis system administration and operations.
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Implement SAP security strategies, procedures, standards, and tools necessary to enable business functionality while securing sensitive data and otherwise supporting the Company’s internal controls and risk guidelines.
- Monitor and enforce security policies in accordance with internal governance and policy on Information Security strategy, plan, and operating model.
- Provide information security expertise and assist in incorporating control measures into new and existing infrastructure and project initiatives.
- Work closely with internal IT and business partners to incorporate security mitigations into new implementation during planning phases while driving a continued focus on efficiency.
- Implementation of SAP Security Optimization processes ensuring smooth operation of SAP solutions by acting proactively, before severe security problems occur.
- Ability to lead global scale SAP Security projects for products such as ECC, BI/BW, T&E Fiori, CRM, or other core SAP products
- Knowledge of SAP security design, implementation methodology with technical SAP Security concepts across SAP components.
Skills and experience required:
- Communications Security
- Configuration Management
- NetWeaver Components
- Penetration Test Analysis (review, prioritised &
- implementation of findings)
- Security Management – Cyber Security (Blue Belt)
- Linux / UNIX
- Azure
Desired Skills:
- Configuration Management
- Blue belt Cyber security management
- SAP BAsis System admin
- Operations
- SAP Platform Security Specialist capabilities