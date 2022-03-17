SAP Basis Consultant at Sabenza IT

Mar 17, 2022

Are you an expert in the SAP Basis and Security space and seeking a venture where you can present your skills and achieve phenomenal results, if this is you then we have a great venture that awaits you.

Location: Gauteng

Min years of experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in SAP Basis System Administration
  • 5+ years relevant experience as an SAP Platform Security Specialist
  • Professional experience in SAP Basis system administration and operations.

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Implement SAP security strategies, procedures, standards, and tools necessary to enable business functionality while securing sensitive data and otherwise supporting the Company’s internal controls and risk guidelines.
  • Monitor and enforce security policies in accordance with internal governance and policy on Information Security strategy, plan, and operating model.
  • Provide information security expertise and assist in incorporating control measures into new and existing infrastructure and project initiatives.
  • Work closely with internal IT and business partners to incorporate security mitigations into new implementation during planning phases while driving a continued focus on efficiency.
  • Implementation of SAP Security Optimization processes ensuring smooth operation of SAP solutions by acting proactively, before severe security problems occur.
  • Ability to lead global scale SAP Security projects for products such as ECC, BI/BW, T&E Fiori, CRM, or other core SAP products
  • Knowledge of SAP security design, implementation methodology with technical SAP Security concepts across SAP components.

Skills and experience required:

  • Communications Security
  • Configuration Management
  • NetWeaver Components
  • Penetration Test Analysis (review, prioritised &
  • implementation of findings)
  • Security Management – Cyber Security (Blue Belt)
  • Linux / UNIX
  • Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Configuration Management
  • Blue belt Cyber security management
  • SAP BAsis System admin
  • Operations
  • SAP Platform Security Specialist capabilities

Learn more/Apply for this position