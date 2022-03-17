Senior Developer at RecruiTech

Do you have the ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between the complex backend software with the easy-to-use user interface? Are you looking for a change and challenge? If yes, A fast growing Company based in Durban is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their Team of Developers.

Requirements:

The candidate should have at least 10 years’ experience in C# Development with a BSc Degree in Computer Science.

Solid experience in C# and ASP.Net

Experience in HTML and CSS

Experience in Cloud and Azure

Experience in JavaScript and Typescript

A positive can-do attitude

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

