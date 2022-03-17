Support Technician

TECHNICAL SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

Overview:

Opportunity for someone to get to know a new industry, working close to management and dealing with clients in this electronics environment. Work yourself up to become a key person in this company

Our client is looking for someone with:

Some technical skills (Electronis, electricity, airconditioning etc..)

Own car and drivers licence

Vaxinated

the right attitude,

hard-working,

responsible, dependable, and

excited to learn and advance

Matric

Electronics/Electricity Certification or Electrical Engineering Diploma

The sucessfull candidate will be trained on their products and solutions (Kamstrup Smart Water and Electricity Meters)

Duties;

You will be meeting customers in person and also deal with them telephonically, so you need to present yourself professionally.

You will have to be on the road often during working hours, and occasionally away for a few days or sometimes weeks.

You will also be a back-up for the collections/dispatch role but that will be a secondary [URL Removed] must be willing to fill in a variety of roles as they are a small company

Period:

It will start on 3-month probation but they would like for it to become a permanent position that can last for very long.

Working hours: 7AM-4PM

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

electrical networks

wireless networks

Plumbing

air-conditions

air-conditioning

Electronics

Electrician

Electrical Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Stable electronics company, who has been providing Building Management System solutions for more than 35 years

Learn more/Apply for this position