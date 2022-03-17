TECHNICAL SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
Overview:
Opportunity for someone to get to know a new industry, working close to management and dealing with clients in this electronics environment. Work yourself up to become a key person in this company
Our client is looking for someone with:
- Some technical skills (Electronis, electricity, airconditioning etc..)
- Own car and drivers licence
- Vaxinated
- the right attitude,
- hard-working,
- responsible, dependable, and
- excited to learn and advance
- Matric
- Electronics/Electricity Certification or Electrical Engineering Diploma
The sucessfull candidate will be trained on their products and solutions (Kamstrup Smart Water and Electricity Meters)
Duties;
- You will be meeting customers in person and also deal with them telephonically, so you need to present yourself professionally.
- You will have to be on the road often during working hours, and occasionally away for a few days or sometimes weeks.
- You will also be a back-up for the collections/dispatch role but that will be a secondary [URL Removed] must be willing to fill in a variety of roles as they are a small company
Period:
It will start on 3-month probation but they would like for it to become a permanent position that can last for very long.
Working hours: 7AM-4PM
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- electrical networks
- wireless networks
- Plumbing
- air-conditions
- air-conditioning
- Electronics
- Electrician
- Electrical Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Stable electronics company, who has been providing Building Management System solutions for more than 35 years