Altron sells document solutions unit

Altron Document Solutions, which has represented Xerox in the southern Africa region for decades, has been sold by parent company Altron to Xerotech, a subsidiary of Bi-Africa Investment Holdings.

“Altron is selling this business so we can focus on the core ICT solutions and services which are at the heart of our new Altron 2.0 strategy,” says Altron CFO, Nicholas Bofilatos.

Bofilatos says money from the sale would be used to pay down Altron’s debt.

Altron Document Solutions provides office printer technology solutions and services in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.